Brokerages Anticipate Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.49). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Porch Group.

Get Porch Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.44.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $96,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,015 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,277,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,626,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Porch Group by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 856,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at about $8,724,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCH stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.00. 53,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,262. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Porch Group (PRCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.