Brokerages Anticipate Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to Announce $1.56 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.62. Rent-A-Center posted earnings per share of $1.03 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.98 to $6.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 47.72% and a net margin of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Hetrick purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $667,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 651.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Rent-A-Center by 18.2% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.75. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,205. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day moving average is $56.02. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $67.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

