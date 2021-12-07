Brokerages Anticipate Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) to Post $0.46 EPS

Analysts expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.52. Thomson Reuters posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 102.75%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Thomson Reuters by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 41.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.2% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 16,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.32. 399,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,978. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $78.04 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.54%.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

