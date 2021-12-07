Brokerages Anticipate TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to Post $1.85 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) to report earnings of $1.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $1.98. TotalEnergies reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 302.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full-year earnings of $6.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $7.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $46.83. The stock has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

