Brokerages Anticipate Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) will report sales of $80.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vintage Wine Estates’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.00 million and the highest is $81.70 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates will report full-year sales of $275.40 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $325.15 million, with estimates ranging from $319.60 million to $330.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vintage Wine Estates.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 66.60 million.

VWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 14.25.

In other Vintage Wine Estates news, Director Timothy D. Proctor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of 11.05 per share, with a total value of 110,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick A. Roney acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 11.03 per share, with a total value of 1,103,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,499,000. RK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,632,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,833,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $8,950,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the second quarter worth $7,649,000.

VWE stock traded down 0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching 10.22. 10,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,384. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of 8.88 and a 52-week high of 13.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 10.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

