Brokerages Expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $240.67 Million

Brokerages expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will post $240.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $236.56 million to $244.50 million. Ameris Bancorp posted sales of $275.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $960.08 million, with estimates ranging from $936.91 million to $988.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $239.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 35.40%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Stephens cut Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of ABCB stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $49.48. 299,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.14. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 243.6% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 10,661 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 7.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 198,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 129.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after buying an additional 41,249 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

