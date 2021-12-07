Brokerages Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to announce ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). EverQuote reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 146.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EverQuote.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of EverQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EverQuote presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. The stock has a market cap of $402.34 million, a PE ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.12. EverQuote has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96.

In other EverQuote news, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 20,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $406,566.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Blundin acquired 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $550,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 157,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,253,574 and sold 33,790 shares valued at $669,063. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of EverQuote by 28.0% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in EverQuote by 217.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in EverQuote by 106.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in EverQuote by 221.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EverQuote (EVER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.