Brokerages Expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.13). NOV reported earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%.

NOV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. COKER & PALMER raised NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

NOV traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.03. 4,793,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,035,929. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NOV in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NOV by 207.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,148 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NOV by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,939,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,990,000 after acquiring an additional 385,391 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,809 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,243,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

