Brokerages Expect SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SEMrush’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SEMrush.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

NASDAQ SEMR traded up $0.55 on Monday, hitting $19.47. The company had a trading volume of 479,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,246. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.21. SEMrush has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $32.48.

In other news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total transaction of $9,840,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $239,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,096,645 shares of company stock valued at $24,291,546 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SEMrush in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth about $267,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

