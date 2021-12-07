Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) PT at $88.64

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.64.

AEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$82.00 to C$80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEM opened at $49.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.79. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $47.07 and a 52 week high of $76.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

