Brokerages Set Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Price Target at $12.43

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

CRXT has been the topic of several research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Clarus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.66. 3,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,076. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.68. Clarus Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics will post -10.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarus Therapeutics Company Profile

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

