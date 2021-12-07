Brokerages Set Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) PT at $12.80

Shares of Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Columbia Care from $5.50 to $5.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Columbia Care from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Care in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Get Columbia Care alerts:

OTCMKTS CCHWF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 548,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,335. Columbia Care has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.