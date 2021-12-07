Brokerages Set CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target at $159.06

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $159.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRSP. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $1,048,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,920,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRSP traded up $1.03 on Monday, hitting $71.12. 2,464,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,615,243. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $67.15 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.09.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post 5 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

