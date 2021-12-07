Brokerages Set Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Target Price at $44.57

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.57.

EDVMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

EDVMF stock opened at $22.55 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $28.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.88.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

