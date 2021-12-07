Brokerages Set Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) PT at $117.07

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.60.

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.84. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 40,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the second quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

