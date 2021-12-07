Brokerages Set Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target at $25.89

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.89.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GCTAF. Citigroup downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of GCTAF opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $21.38 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

