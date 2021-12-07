Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Price Target at C$71.00

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on STN. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a C$76.00 price target on shares of Stantec and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

STN stock traded up C$1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting C$71.20. 183,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,049. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$40.01 and a 52 week high of C$72.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$932.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$971.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.9200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

In other Stantec news, Director Theresa Jang purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$69.42 per share, with a total value of C$34,708.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$989,039.17. Also, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.28, for a total value of C$136,970.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,829,117.68.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

