Brokerages Set Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT at $4.20

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

TOLWF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.00 to C$4.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of Trican Well Service from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.15 to C$4.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

TOLWF stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $2.35. 14,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,565. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.27.

Trican Well Service Ltd. engages in the provision of products, equipment, services, and technology used in drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company was founded on April 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

