Brokerages Set Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) PT at $12.30

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WKHS. Cowen cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Workhorse Group by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

WKHS traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,307,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,719,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $42.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.61.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Workhorse Group will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.