Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tilly’s, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Tilly’s in a note issued to investors on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE TLYS opened at $15.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.93 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 28.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tilly’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tilly’s by 33.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Tilly’s by 73.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Tilly’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 360,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 103,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Tilly’s by 62.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

