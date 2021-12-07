BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DOOO. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$131.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$131.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of BRP from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.43.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $78.93 on Friday. BRP has a 52-week low of $61.22 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. BRP had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 223.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that BRP will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.102 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 30.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes Year-Round Products, Seasonal Products and Powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

