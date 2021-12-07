BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock Holdings Increased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the quarter. BRT Apartments comprises 1.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BRT Apartments were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 6.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 205,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 15,786 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 198,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 29,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BRT Apartments by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 33,550 shares during the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRT opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. BRT Apartments Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.83 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). BRT Apartments had a net margin of 93.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from BRT Apartments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRT. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Colliers Securities started coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of BRT Apartments in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRT Apartments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

BRT Apartments Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of multi-family properties. Its properties include Brixworth at Bridge Street, Silvana Oaks Apartments, Avondale Station, Newbridge Commons, Kendall Manor, and Parkway Grande. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

