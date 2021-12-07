Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,556 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $119,235,000. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Simon Property Group by 460.0% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 700,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,336,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,181,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,156,288,000 after purchasing an additional 567,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $65,828,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $152.60 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.02 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 97.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

