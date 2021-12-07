Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.24% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 69.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after buying an additional 153,245 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.1% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 31,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 73.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 41,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.65 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 0.34% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $331.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.