Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,767,332 shares of company stock valued at $218,499,635. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELY. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the third quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the second quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter worth $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 41.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Callaway Golf has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

