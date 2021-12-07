Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMBM. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

In other news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,220.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 6,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $173,654.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 62,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the second quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at about $978,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $6,367,000.

Shares of CMBM traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.39. 3,789 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,276. The stock has a market cap of $703.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.78. Cambium Networks has a 12 month low of $22.76 and a 12 month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 52.65% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.