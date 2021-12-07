Cameco (TSE:CCO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.95

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.95 and traded as high as C$28.39. Cameco shares last traded at C$28.22, with a volume of 1,900,595 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCO. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Cfra upped their price objective on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.44.

The firm has a market cap of C$11.23 billion and a PE ratio of -328.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$361.00 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.02%.

Cameco Company Profile (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

