Campbell Soup (CPB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, December 8th. Analysts expect Campbell Soup to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Campbell Soup stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Campbell Soup worth $91,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

