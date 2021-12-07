Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $158.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.70.

CM opened at $110.72 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $83.93 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 600,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,891,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

