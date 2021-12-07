Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $122.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $157.70.

NYSE:CM opened at $110.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 27.61%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

