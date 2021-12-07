Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Raises Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.4731 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend payment by 50.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Canadian Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $5.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.72. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $44.33.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

