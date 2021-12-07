Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBWBF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.30.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBWBF opened at $28.78 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $33.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.61.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.