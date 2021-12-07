Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $31.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target raised by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $19.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.57. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.74% and a negative net margin of 40.38%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

