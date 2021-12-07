Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will post $54.72 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.49 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $33.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full-year sales of $168.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $161.11 million to $171.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $280.72 million, with estimates ranging from $275.47 million to $289.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Capital Product Partners.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Capital Product Partners stock opened at $15.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.22 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01. The company has a market cap of $301.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPLP. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capital Product Partners (CPLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.