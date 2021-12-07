Cardinal Capital Management Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cardinal Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.6% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,665,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,737,804,000 after acquiring an additional 253,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,236,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,170,752,000 after buying an additional 345,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,853,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,082,395,000 after buying an additional 76,841 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,955,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,609,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,297,000 after buying an additional 160,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $240.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.89 and a 52-week high of $244.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.32. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

