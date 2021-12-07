Cardinal Capital Management Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UTHR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.72. The company had a trading volume of 406,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.43 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares in the company, valued at $8,646,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,798 shares of company stock worth $10,028,750. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

