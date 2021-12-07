Cardinal Capital Management Has $9.07 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cardinal Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.0% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,428,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $471,040,000 after acquiring an additional 372,099 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 19.5% in the second quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 15,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW opened at $253.33 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.31 and a 52 week high of $256.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.18 and a 200-day moving average of $208.42.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

