Cardinal Capital Management Sells 212 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Cardinal Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,871 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 301.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $200.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.12 and a 12 month high of $201.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have commented on KEYS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 101,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $19,825,422.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,117 shares of company stock worth $26,366,636 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

