Cardinal Capital Management Sells 231 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,181,000. Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after buying an additional 460,625 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,438,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270,517 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,410. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $115.95. The stock has a market cap of $256.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.08.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

