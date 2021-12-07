Cardinal Capital Management Sells 69 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cardinal Capital Management decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,915.56 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,857.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,704.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

