Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Stock Holdings Increased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $47.70 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

