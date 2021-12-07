Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.600-$5.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.10.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,844. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cardinal Health stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

