Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.26 ($20.51).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($23.60) price target on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($22.47) price target on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Carrefour stock opened at €14.64 ($16.45) on Tuesday. Carrefour has a fifty-two week low of €16.31 ($18.33) and a fifty-two week high of €23.68 ($26.61). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €16.13.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

