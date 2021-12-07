Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.24 Million

Equities analysts expect that Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) will post $34.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.48 million and the lowest is $34.00 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bankshares will report full year sales of $136.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.69 million to $140.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $141.10 million, with estimates ranging from $140.01 million to $142.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Carter Bankshares.

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Carter Bankshares had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $36.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Carter Bankshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARE opened at $14.82 on Tuesday. Carter Bankshares has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, Director Kevin S. Bloomfield acquired 6,190 shares of Carter Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $90,250.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,562 shares of company stock worth $110,163. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 105.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Carter Bankshares by 53.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $147,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carter Bankshares

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts, online account opening, and commercial, small business, and personal loan products and services. The company was founded by Worth Harris Carter, Jr. in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, VA.

