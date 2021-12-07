Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 325 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,420 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation, National Association accounts for about 1.1% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZION. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,397,000 after buying an additional 65,969 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,982,000 after buying an additional 219,840 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,539,000 after buying an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,502,000 after acquiring an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $25,417.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,783 shares of company stock worth $2,281,427. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $40.54 and a 52 week high of $68.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.20.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

