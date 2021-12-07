Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 505 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $48,000. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.57. 45,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,064,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.28.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

