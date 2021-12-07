Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 29.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 31.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,313. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average is $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

