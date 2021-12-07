Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.01 Million Stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up 1.3% of Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JLL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

Shares of JLL traded up $11.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.72. 450,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $256.79 and its 200-day moving average is $232.90. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.19.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.