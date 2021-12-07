Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 465 Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMS. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 138.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after purchasing an additional 391,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 523,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after purchasing an additional 132,026 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,381,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 2nd quarter worth $3,234,000. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.1% in the second quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 604,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,148,000 after buying an additional 74,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FMS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

FMS stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 489,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,612. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $43.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.