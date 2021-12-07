Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after buying an additional 220,762 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $55.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,918.21. 15,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,350. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,857.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,704.79. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

